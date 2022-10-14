Drouin will be a healthy scratch for Friday's game against the Red Wings, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Drouin follows up an opening-night healthy scratch with another night in the press box. The 27-year-old could be headed for a season as an expensive spare part, but as skilled player in the final year of a contract, Drouin could eventually be traded to a team that needs a forward and can swallow a $5.5 million salary. As for the immediate future with the present organization, a potential path to ice time could be if the Canadiens decide to send rookie Juraj Slafkovsky down to AHL Laval. The 2022 No. 1 overall pick will play as long as he makes progress and learns from mistakes.