Drouin tallied four assists in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.

Drouin now has two 4-point nights in February, with his most recent one coming in one of the more lopsided wins we've seen in the league this year. The Canadiens' center/winger finished with a plus-5 rating and now has 50 points in 63 games, sitting just three points shy of his single-season high, set back in 2016-17 as a member of the Lightning.