Drouin had an assist and one hit over 13:24 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Drouin was part of a forechecking duo along with Joel Armia that turned the puck over in the Flyers end, and he fed Shea Weber who delivered a one-timer to tie the game in the third period. That goal enabled Montreal to escape with a point it had no business receiving. For Drouin, it was his sixth assist and 13th point in 16 games. He's gone no more than two games without recording a point.