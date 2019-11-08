Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Assists on game-tying goal
Drouin had an assist and one hit over 13:24 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Drouin was part of a forechecking duo along with Joel Armia that turned the puck over in the Flyers end, and he fed Shea Weber who delivered a one-timer to tie the game in the third period. That goal enabled Montreal to escape with a point it had no business receiving. For Drouin, it was his sixth assist and 13th point in 16 games. He's gone no more than two games without recording a point.
