Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Available for morning skate

Drouin (upper body) was on the ice for morning skate Saturday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Since the playmaking pivot was on the ice for an optional practice Friday and then again the following morning, we have yet to see any evidence to suggest that Drouin won't play Saturday evening against the Sabres. However, to be safe, fantasy owners should check back for official word from coach Claude Julien.

