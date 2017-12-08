Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Back at practice

Drouin (illness) returned to practice Friday.

Drouin appears set to resume his spot in the lineup after not only overcoming his illness, but also a lower-body malady that had previously sidelined him for a trio of matchups. The Montreal native began the season as the top-line, but a lack of production from both him and others has led to a lineup shuffle that could see Drouin in a bottom-six role.

