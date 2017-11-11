Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Back in action Saturday

Drouin (hand) will return to the lineup Saturday evening against the Sabres, Sportsnet.ca reports.

It initially looked like Drouin's status could come down to a game-time decision, but he's all systems go for the upcoming contest after helplessly watching his team suffer a shutout loss to the Wild on Thursday. There's no doubt that the 22-year-old is capable of getting his team back on track, as he's managed 11 points (three goals, eight assists over his first 16 games, though he could stand to elevate his defensive game based on a minus-5 rating.