Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Back in action Saturday
Drouin (hand) will return to the lineup Saturday evening against the Sabres, Sportsnet.ca reports.
It initially looked like Drouin's status could come down to a game-time decision, but he's all systems go for the upcoming contest after helplessly watching his team suffer a shutout loss to the Wild on Thursday. There's no doubt that the 22-year-old is capable of getting his team back on track, as he's managed 11 points (three goals, eight assists over his first 16 games, though he could stand to elevate his defensive game based on a minus-5 rating.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Available for morning skate•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Practices Friday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Will not play Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...