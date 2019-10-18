Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Back on scoresheet
Drouin had a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
Drouin, who registered his first point on the man advantage, returned to the scoresheet Thursday after a five-game point streak was snapped Tuesday. He has points in six of the first seven games, but the forward had a similar quick start in 2018 before a second-half fade. Nevertheless, the hot start is nice to witness after a lackluster preseason.
