Drouin had a power-play assist, two shots on goal and one hit over 16:16 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Anaheim.

Drouin and Kirby Dach teamed up to aide Cole Caufield's power-play marker, the first Montreal goal on the man advantage in 22 tries. Drouin returned to the active roster Wednesday and could help a unit, which ranks 32nd in the NHL. He opened the game on the fourth line, as he did the previous night, but was promoted to the third line for the third period, when the Canadiens struck for both goals.