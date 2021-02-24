Drouin scored a goal on his lone shot in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Senators.

Drouin halted an 11-game goal-scoring drought with his second-period tally, bringing the Canadiens to within 3-2 on a snap shot from the left circle. Drouin is tied for the team lead in assists (10) through 18 games, but he's only managed to light the lamp twice. Outside of a 21-goal, 53-point campaign with Tampa Bay in 2016-17, the 25-year-old has never been able to reach the offensive upside that made him the third overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.