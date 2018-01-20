Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Centering a line again
Drouin had an assist, two shots on net, one hit and won 10 of 16 faceoffs over 16:54 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.
Drouin is back at center after being moved to wing for a period-and-a-half Wednesday night in Boston. Friday's performance was his best effort at the dot in a long while -- he won two important defensive zone faceoffs in the final minute -- but we're not ready to crown him a legitimate center yet. There have been growing pains in his transition from wing, and it has impacted Drouin's offense. With 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) over 41 games, Drouin is well off last season's pace and is often compared to the player Montreal traded to get him, 19-year-old defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, who has eight goals and 18 assists in 45 games for Tampa Bay.
