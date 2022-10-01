Drouin (wrist) is in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Senators.
Drouin hasn't played since March 21 of last season, and he's underwent wrist surgery. The 27-year-old has the potential to play a top-six role this year, but it's always been a question of health more than talent for the Quebec native, who has missed double-digit games in each of the last three campaigns.
