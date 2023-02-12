Drouin registered two assists in Montreal's 6-2 victory over Edmonton on Sunday.

Drouin's first helper was recorded while Montreal had the man advantage. He has no goals and 14 assists in 30 games this season, including seven power-play points. Drouin entered the contest averaging just 13:52 of ice time this season, but at least that's included 2:32 per game with the man advantage. As long as the 27-year-old keeps his power-play role, he has the potential to do okay offensively.