Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Could play Saturday
According to coach Claude Julien, it's up to Drouin (wrist) whether he plays Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Drouin was initially expected to miss Saturday's contest, but it sounds like he'll be back at it against the Maple Leafs as long as he feels fully ready for game action. Confirmation on the 24-year-old forward's status against Toronto should surface prior to puck drop.
