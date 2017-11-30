Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Day-to-day with lower-body issue

Drouin missed the team flight to Detroit due to a lower-body issue that leaves him day-to-day.

The exact nature of his injury remains unclear, but it likely occurred at some point during Wednesday's tilt against the Senators. It appears he will skip Thursday's tilt against the Red Wings as a result of the issue, making the home rematch against Detroit on Saturday his next opportunity to return.

