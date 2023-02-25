Drouin had an assist and one shot on goal over 14:48 of ice time in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Drouin snapped a three-game pointless run when he helped on Jesse Ylonen's third-period marker that increased the Canadiens' lead to 4-1. He's registered six points over the seven games since returning from the break, putting a sheen on his trade value ahead of next week's deadline. The 27-year-old never met the expectations Montreal held when it signed him to a six-year deal in 2017. Drouin could be attractive to a team in need of an offensive forward.