Drouin notched a power-play assist, an empty-net goal and four shots on net in Friday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Drouin recorded his eighth multi-point game and stands at 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) through 38 games. He's been a more consistent producer in his second season with the Habs, never going more than three games without a point, as he closes in on a career high in scoring.