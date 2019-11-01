Drouin scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Drouin's goal came in the second period, tying the game at two. With four goals in his last three games, the 24-year-old is riding a hot streak. He's up to seven tallies, five assists and 34 shots on goal through 13 games. Drouin makes for a good DFS option Saturday against the Stars.