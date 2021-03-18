Drouin had an assist and two shots on net in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Drouin was part of the crew on the ice with an extra attacker late in the game that led to Tyler Toffoli's game-tying marker. His work in the corner freed the puck to Corey Perry who slid the primary helper to Toffoli. For Drouin, it was the third straight game with an assist and his seventh point (all assists) in the last eight contests. He leads the Canadiens with 18 assists, which helps offset his two goals and 4.3 shooting percentage.