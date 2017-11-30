Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Doesn't travel with team to Detroit

Drouin didn't make the trip to Detroit with his teammates, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

The reason behind Drouin's absence from the flight has yet to be revealed, but it leads to some doubt as to whether or not he will be able to lace up the skates against the Red Wings. The team should release further information on the 22-year-old forward at some point before the opening face-off.

