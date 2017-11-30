Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Doesn't travel with team to Detroit
Drouin didn't make the trip to Detroit with his teammates, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
The reason behind Drouin's absence from the flight has yet to be revealed, but it leads to some doubt as to whether or not he will be able to lace up the skates against the Red Wings. The team should release further information on the 22-year-old forward at some point before the opening face-off.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Registers pair of assists in win•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Will play Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Dealing with illness•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Picks up assist in return•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Back in action Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Available for morning skate•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...