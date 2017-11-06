Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Ends Crawford's shutout streak with nifty goal

Drouin put an end to Corey Crawford's shutout streak in Sunday's win over Chicago.

Crawford hadn't allowed a goal in over 173 minutes before Drouin cut in down the left wing and beat him with a perfect snipe. The second-line center has appeared on the scoresheet in all but one of his last five outings and is up to three goals and 11 points in 15 games. The 22-year-old's dynamic speed and crafty offensive skills make him a great fantasy option in almost all formats.