Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Ends slump in big way
Drouin found the scoresheet twice versus the Islanders, scoring a goal and adding a power-play assist in Thursdays 4-0 win.
Drouin's goal drought ends at 17 games, as the Quebec product finally found the back of the net, putting the finishing touches on a rush that had the Bell Centre crowd on its feet from start to finish. If Montreal is to make the playoffs, the team needs Drouin to elevate his game, with Thursday being a step in the right direction. The 23-year-old is up to 18 goals and 52 points in 73 games.
