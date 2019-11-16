Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Expected to play Saturday
Canadiens head coach Claude Julien expects Drouin to be available for Saturday's home against New Jersey, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Drouin left Friday's game during the second period after receiving a hard hit from Washington's Alex Ovechkin. He skated off under his own power and went to the locker room for the final 16 minutes of the period before coming back to play the third period. "He didn't get hit in the head," said Julien. "Ovie might have left his feet and it was a big hit, but (Drouin) said he felt fine and we'll see how he feels tomorrow and if he's okay, he'll be in there." While Drouin was off the ice, Tomas Tatar filled in for him on the top line, and the Canadiens scored four goals in a 5-2 win over the Capitals.
