Drouin (upper body) is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Senators.

Drouin left Sunday's loss to the Senators to be evaluated for a concussion. The 25-year-old has since been cleared, and he returned to practice Monday. Head coach Claude Julien said he'll be ready to go Tuesday, so expect the 25-year-old to resume his typical second-line duties, where he's accrued 11 points through 17 games this year.