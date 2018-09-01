Drouin will start the season at center for the Canadiens and the plan is for him to stay there, the Pat Hickey of the National Post reports.

Drouin has had an eventful career since being the third-overall pick in 2013, and not always for good reasons. He's already been traded by the team that drafted him, Tampa Bay, and his first season in Montreal didn't go great. He bounced around between center and wing, and only managed 13 goals while posting a minus-28 rating. However, Drouin is still only 23, and if they give him a role at center and let him stick to it perhaps the stability will help his game develop.