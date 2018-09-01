Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Expected to spend season at center
Drouin will start the season at center for the Canadiens and the plan is for him to stay there, the Pat Hickey of the National Post reports.
Drouin has had an eventful career since being the third-overall pick in 2013, and not always for good reasons. He's already been traded by the team that drafted him, Tampa Bay, and his first season in Montreal didn't go great. He bounced around between center and wing, and only managed 13 goals while posting a minus-28 rating. However, Drouin is still only 23, and if they give him a role at center and let him stick to it perhaps the stability will help his game develop.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Preparing for center•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Extends streak to five•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Notches two helpers in win•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Snaps team-wide drought•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Two helpers in Tuesday's win•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Roofs goal Tuesday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...