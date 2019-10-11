Drouin logged an assist and a team-high five shots along with one hit and one blocked shot in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Drouin has registered a point in all four games to open the season, posting one goal and three assists. He's skating on the third line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia, a grouping of former first-round draft picks. The trio has accounted for five of Montreal's 10 even-strength goals.