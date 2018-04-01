Drouin scored a power-play goal -- a third straight game with a power-play point -- along with two shots on net and a two-minute minor penalty in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Drouin is putting together a nice run as the season winds down. He has points (two goals, four assists) in five consecutive games and 10 points over the last 10. It's not enough to salvage a disappointing season for the Quebec native, who is at minus-27 and ranks 146th in faceoff wins (42.4%) among centers that have played at least 50 games. The Habs felt Drouin could be successful transitioning from wing to center, but they learned early it wasn't going to happen, and they never had the depth in place to put him back on the wing. It will be interesting to see if coach Claude Julien puts him back on the wing next season, and how it may impact his offense.