Drouin (upper body) will be sidelined until the All-Star break.

Drouin will be sidelined until Feb. 11 versus the Islanders at a minimum. Given the expected length of his absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 27-year-old forward land on injured reserve in the coming days. Rafael Harvey-Pinard will likely continue to occupy a bottom-six role while Drouin and Joel Armia (upper body) remain on the shelf. Drouin's picked up 12 helpers through 28 games this season.