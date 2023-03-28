Drouin logged an assist, two shots on goal and two penalty minutes over 17:24 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sabres.

Jordan Harris jumped up from the point, and Drouin set him up perfectly for the game's first goal just 1:22 into the first period. His vision and passing ability has led to 26 assists, second-most on the team behind only Nick Suzuki (38), in 24 fewer games. Drouin's in the final year of a deal that he never lived up to, so he'll be on the market this offseason. Still only 28-years-old, Drouin should generate interest.