Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Finishes off Senators
Drouin scored an empty-net goal in Saturdays' 5-2 win over Ottawa.
Drouin buried the Senators with Montreal's fourth goal of the third period. He's been a different player during his second season in le bleu, blanc et rouge, particularly in even-strength situations. His point totals the last two seasons have been heavily influenced by the power play -- nearly half of his points, 48 of 99, were attributable to the man advantage -- but Montreal has been lacking in that area this season. The Habs rank 30th on the power play with a success rate of 12.3 percent. A quarter of Drouin's points in 2018-19 -- seven of 28 -- are the result of Montreal's power play.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Line heats up•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Plays hero then goat•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Torrid stretch continues•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Five-game scoring streak•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Scores in road win•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Points in three straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...