Drouin scored an empty-net goal in Saturdays' 5-2 win over Ottawa.

Drouin buried the Senators with Montreal's fourth goal of the third period. He's been a different player during his second season in le bleu, blanc et rouge, particularly in even-strength situations. His point totals the last two seasons have been heavily influenced by the power play -- nearly half of his points, 48 of 99, were attributable to the man advantage -- but Montreal has been lacking in that area this season. The Habs rank 30th on the power play with a success rate of 12.3 percent. A quarter of Drouin's points in 2018-19 -- seven of 28 -- are the result of Montreal's power play.