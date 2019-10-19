Drouin scored a power-play goal and had three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Drouin one-timed a slick cross-ice feed from Jesperi Kotkaniemi to pocket his third goal, first on the power play, giving him at least one point in seven of the first eight games. It was the second power-play goal of the game and third in the last two contests for the Canadiens, who are scoring on 26 percent of their opportunities.