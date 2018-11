Drouin scored the game-winning goal on the power play and contributed an assist in a 3-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday night.

The points extended his scoring streak to five games and seven points (three goals, four assists). Drouin is finally starting to look like the star player many imagined at his draft. He's on a 70-point pace and his even rating after 20 games is a massive improvement over last year's minus-28. Drouin has found real chemistry with Max Domi and Andrew Shaw -- don't miss out on this.