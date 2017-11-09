Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Game-time decision Thursday

Drouin (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with Minnesota, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Drouin -- who is a Montreal native -- has failed to live up to the high expectations that resulted from his move to his hometown club, as he has managed just one goal in his previous 10 outings. While the winger has added five helpers over that stretch, his inability to find the back of the net has seen him get bumped down to a second-line role of late. If the youngster is unable to give it a go against the Wild, look for Tomas Plekanec to take on top-six responsibilities.