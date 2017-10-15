Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Gets first goal in new uniform
Drouin scored his first goal as a member of the Canadiens in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
He also notched an assist. The prodigal French-Canadian son is carrying the weight of Quebec, so it's little wonder it's taken a bit for him to tap the keg. Drouin is also playing center and there are a lot of extra responsibilities at pivot. He has a bright future, but short term, he could see some depressed totals as he adjusts.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Leads in shots•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Picks up assist in Montreal debut•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Returning Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Ruled out for preseason fixture•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Rings up power-play assist in Habs debut•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Will debut Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...