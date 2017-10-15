Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Gets first goal in new uniform

Drouin scored his first goal as a member of the Canadiens in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

He also notched an assist. The prodigal French-Canadian son is carrying the weight of Quebec, so it's little wonder it's taken a bit for him to tap the keg. Drouin is also playing center and there are a lot of extra responsibilities at pivot. He has a bright future, but short term, he could see some depressed totals as he adjusts.