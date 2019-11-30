Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Gets OK to start working out
Drouin (wrist) has received medical clearance to begin riding a stationary bike, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Drouin, who met with assembled media Friday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his left wrist, had been restricted from working up a sweat for fear of infection. He's not sure when he can start skating again. Drouin's initial prognosis was set for eight weeks, putting him on a tentative schedule to return mid-January.
