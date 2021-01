Drouin collected two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Drouin registered the secondary assist on goals by Shea Weber (PP) and Josh Anderson to help stake the Canadiens to a 4-0 lead. The 25-year-old has hit the scoresheet in each of his last three games (one goal, four assists), although he's generated more than one shot in a single game just once all season.