Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Has power-play assist Wednesday
Drouin assisted on Mike Reilly's power-play goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.
After a cool start to the season, Drouin was moved to a new line and has heated up. He has points in three straight games since joining linemates Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen, with three of his four points coming on the power play. He was among the team's leaders in power-play minutes last season and is so once again in 2018-19.
