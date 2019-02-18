Drouin was on ice for three of Florida's six goals in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

It hasn't been a good trip for Drouin who is a combined minus-6 in losses to Nashville, Tampa Bay and Florida. There was also a pair of sloppy turnovers that led to goals by the Predators and Lightning. The 23-year-old forward has delivered 46 points in 59 games, but the offense obscures the fact that he's not a consistent puck battler, is guilty of lazy turnovers, and lacks a 200-foot game.