Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Headed for surgery
Drouin is set to undergo wrist surgery Monday and will be sidelined indefinitely as a result, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Drouin was previously placed on injured reserve, so it was unlikely to be a short-term absence. With the Quebec native on the shelf, the Habs will look to Tomas Tatar and Nick Suzuki to step into top-six roles, at least at the onset. Once the surgery is performed, the club should have a more definitive timeline for Drouin's recovery, but one has to imagine weeks to months being the most likely diagnosis.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Shifts to IR•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Returns to Friday's contest•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Heads to locker room•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Two-point effort against Kings•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Assists on game-tying goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.