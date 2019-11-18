Drouin is set to undergo wrist surgery Monday and will be sidelined indefinitely as a result, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Drouin was previously placed on injured reserve, so it was unlikely to be a short-term absence. With the Quebec native on the shelf, the Habs will look to Tomas Tatar and Nick Suzuki to step into top-six roles, at least at the onset. Once the surgery is performed, the club should have a more definitive timeline for Drouin's recovery, but one has to imagine weeks to months being the most likely diagnosis.