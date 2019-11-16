Play

Drouin went to the locker room after an open-ice hit by Alex Ovechkin in Friday's game versus the Capitals, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Drouin appeared to get hit in the head or neck area by Ovechkin's shoulder on the play. There was no penalty on the play. Drouin is likely being checked for a concussion among any other possible injuries after the hard contact.

