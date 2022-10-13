Drouin was a healthy scratch and did not play in Wednesday's season-opening 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

This is an unforeseen development. The Canadiens have 14 forwards on the NHL roster, and Drouin was not considered one of the top 12. The forward reported no injury issues during the preseason, so a healthy Drouin may not play a major role this season, which is the final year of his contract.