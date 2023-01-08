Drouin had an assist, three shots on goal and one hit over 12:50 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 win over St. Louis.

Drouin spent most of the game on the fourth line, but late in the third period, he replaced Juraj Slafkovsky on the second line and eventually set up Josh Anderson's game-winning tally. Drouin's backhander was stopped by Jordan Binnington, but Anderson was there to pounce on the rebound. Drouin's TOI/game is 13:51, well below what he's been accustomed to the previous five seasons with Montreal, but head coach Martin St. Louis understands he can be of value in situational hockey. Despite the minimal role on a team focused on developing younger talent, Drouin remains relevant as a member of the power play and is often on the ice late in close games.