Drouin had an assist, one shot on net and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Josh Anderson broke up an offensive foray by the Flames, diving to push the puck to Drouin, who slipped a blind pass to Brett Kulak of all people. The defenseman raced into the Calgary zone and pocketed his first marker in over two years. For Drouin, it was his second assist in as many games and he leads Montreal with 21 helpers. He's not scoring much -- just two for the season -- but he has been useful in setting up others.