Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Ice time increases
Drouin has two shots and zero points in the two games since returning from a wrist injury.
It sounds like a slow restart for Drouin, which is natural after missing 37 games. He had 11:49 of ice time in Saturday's overtime loss to Toronto and followed it up with 13:43 in a loss to the Coyotes on Monday. The presumption should be that he gets more shifts Wednesday against Boston.
