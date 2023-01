Drouin was held out of Tuesday's morning skate ahead of a matchup with Winnipeg due to an undisclosed injury.

Drouin's absence would be another blow to an already thin forward group that saw Joel Armia (upper body), Jake Evans (lower body) and Juraj Slafkovsky (lower body) all placed on injured reserve Tuesday. If able to play, Drouin would likely step into the first-line role that was being filled by Armia and could see time with the No. 1 power-play unit as well.