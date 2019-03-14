Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: In scoring slump
Drouin does not have a point in the last six games and just four over the last 14.
All four of Drouin's points during this stretch came in one game, so the winger has not hit the scoresheet in 13 of the last 14 games. The Canadiens, in a dogfight for one of the wild card spots in the Eastern Conference, need more from him.
