Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Injured Tuesday

Drouin's upper-body injury suffered Tuesday appears to be to his left hand, Mike Boone of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Drouin was forced to leave the game early after playing a season-low 11:09 in a 3-2 win over Vegas. The first-year Canadien will be evaluated Wednesday, when we'll learn more about his potential availability for Thursday's game against the Wild.

