Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Injury details clarified
Drouin is dealing with an ankle injury, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Drouin initially suffered a sprained ankle versus the Bruins on Wednesday. He was able to play through it Friday against the Penguins, but couldn't go Saturday versus the Stars. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined by the injury, but the face that he's played through for a bit suggests it may not be too serious.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.