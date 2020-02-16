Play

Drouin is dealing with an ankle injury, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Drouin initially suffered a sprained ankle versus the Bruins on Wednesday. He was able to play through it Friday against the Penguins, but couldn't go Saturday versus the Stars. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined by the injury, but the face that he's played through for a bit suggests it may not be too serious.

