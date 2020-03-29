Drouin (ankle) has seven goals, eight assists and a 13.7 shooting percentage over 27 games in 2019-20.

Drouin had an impressive start to the season, recording 15 points and a 17.9 shooting percentage over 17 games before wrist surgery put an end to what was looking like his best season since joining Montreal. He returned from the wrist injury after missing 37 games, but an ankle injury forced him to miss another seven games. He was on the verge of returning when the NHL pressed the pause button on the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. It can't be known if Drouin was taking his offense to another level because of the injury. That will most likely be answered in 2020-21, the first of three remaining years on a six-year deal he inked in 2017.