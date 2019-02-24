Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Late scratch Saturday
Drouin (illness) will sit out Saturday's road contest against Toronto.
Drouin took part in pregame warmup, but was replaced in the lineup by Nicolas Deslauriers ahead of puck drop. More information should be provided on the top-line winger ahead of Monday's tilt in New Jersey.
