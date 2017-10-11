Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Leads in shots

Drouin had six shots on net over 23:14 of ice time in the Canadiens' 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Through four games with his new mates, Drouin has one assist and is scoreless on a team-high 17 shots. He's also part of the four-forward power play unit that has been held scoreless in 14 man-advantage situations, including a stretch of 5-on-3 against Chicago. Drouin's not the only one having trouble getting pucks behind goalies. Head coach Claude Julien told Hockey Inside Out that the Canadiens have no choice but to grind through the slow start that has seen them score just four goals in 155 shots for a 2.6 shooting percentage. Julien blenderized his lines during the third period Tuesday in an effort to shake some offense from his team that he insists is playing well but for the inability to score.